Charlie Sheen Is Selling His Iconic ‘Major League’ Cap

Actor Charlie Sheen is selling the Cleveland Indians cap that he wore during Major League, according to Page Six. He is also parting ways with the baseball that he used during a scene in which he threw a 101 mph fastball. According to the report, the items are being auctioned online by Lelands, and the bids will close on Friday.

Sheen is also selling a watch that he wore during the filming of Platoon. To round out the list of items, he will be parting ways with Babe Ruth’s locker tag, a signed copy of The Old Man and the Sea signed by Ernest Hemingway, and a ball from Don Larsen’s World Series perfect game.

“It is my hope that whoever buys the cap and ball will get as much enjoyment from them as I did all these years,” Sheen said to Page Six. “Whenever people would come over to my house, they always asked about trying on the cap.”

“Wild Thing wore it, and now you can own it,” the item description reads. “Charlie Sheen’s famous film depiction of bespectacled closer Ricky Vaughn makes this Cleveland Indians cap a first-of-its-kind item to be sold! Shows tons of wear, comes directly from Sheen, and includes his COA. A prime souvenir from a classic sports movie!”

Sheen also explained that he didn’t actually hit 101 mph like his character from the film. However, he did say that he threw a solid 84-85 mph during filming. Sheen was a pitcher and shortstop during his high school career and achieved a record of 40-15 in his career, per IMDb. Although he later focused on acting after leaving school due to being expelled for poor attendance and bad grades.

“I remember my arm being completely wrung out from all of the pitching that I did throughout the movie and that final game sequence that we shot.” Sheen said, “That was the last time I was ever able to throw a baseball with that kind of velocity from the mound.”

As of the end of November, the hat is just shy of $5,000 after starting the auction with a bid of $1,000. Seventeen people have bid on the item, and the winner will be revealed on Dec. 6 when the auction comes to a close. The baseball from Major League, on the other hand, is sitting at $2,357.

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for California Strong