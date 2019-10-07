Charles Woodson Returns to Michigan, Plays With T-Shirt Cannon

College football Saturdays may be best known for the product on the field, but many games draw attention due to the big names in attendance or the sideshow taking place on the sidelines. In the case of the University of Michigan, this was proven true during Saturday’s battle with Iowa. Michigan alumni Charles Woodson was on hand for the game, but he wasn’t sitting on the sidelines. He was firing t-shirts into the crowd.

In a video posted by Fox Sports, Woodson was shown using a t-shirt cannon to fire merchandise into the stands for fans of the Wolverines. Unlike traditional versions, however, this wasn’t a simple one-shot device. Instead, it was a rotating cannon with the ability to shoot multiple shirts in a row without reloading.

As the video shows, this air-powered t-shirt cannon was so gargantuan that it required multiple people to even move it while firing.

The University of Michigan may be viewed as an inconsistent football team by many after the hard-fought 4-1 start to the season, but this is a program that has produced some of the NFL‘s biggest names. Tom Brady was a quarterback for Michigan before his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots while Woodson played both offense and defense during his time in Ann Arbor.

A future first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, Woodson spent three seasons at Michigan, a tenure in which he won the Heisman Trophy and the 1997 National Championship. He was used on offense as a receiver, on defense, and on punt returns. And no matter what responsibility was given to him, Woodson produced on the field.

For example, Woodson tallied 16 interceptions during his time with the Wolverines, leading the Big Ten with seven in 1997. He also scored a touchdown on a punt return and added five total touchdowns on offense.

Tom Brady may be the most famous player from Michigan, but Woodson certainly made a name for himself during his final season in college. He finished first in voting for the Heisman Trophy, beating out Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning for what is believed to be the most prestigious honor in college football.

Now that he has more free time after retiring in 2016, Woodson can return to his former stomping grounds and provide excitement for the fans. Whether he is shooting the t-shirt cannon or simply waving on the sidelines, the fans are happy to see the Heisman Trophy-winning Wolverine back in Ann Arbor.