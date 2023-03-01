Charles Barkley Shades CNN Amid TV Show Talks

It was recently reported by Puck that CNN is looking to sign NBA legend Charles Barkley to do a show with Gayle King. Barkley spoke to the New York Post about the report and said he's considering it. However, the 60-year-old also took a shot at the network for its recent issues.

"I just want to help the company because obviously it is a s– show right now," Barkley said. "Anything I can do to help." Barkley is a co-host on the NBA pregame show Inside the NBA and just signed a 10-year contract with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT and TBS. However, Barkley could be a free agent after the 2024-25 season as Warner Bros. Discovery's contract with the NBA expires.

CNN wants Barkey and King to do a show together to help revive the network. "They are trying to pair Gayle King and me," Barkley said. "We don't have anything set in stone. I'm only considering it because of my respect for Gayle." Barkey also said that the potential show is not going to be a daily show because he has no interest in doing that. If a show with Barkley and King does happen, it will likely be released in the fall, at the earliest. As for now, the Basketball Hall of Famer is focused on the 2022-23 season as the playoffs will begin next month. He recently called out players for sitting out games due to the fact the money they are making, per Basketball Network.

"I don't want to offend anybody, but we're paying janitors, we're paying plumbers, we're paying bums today," Barkley said on ESPN's First Take. "We're just giving $200-300 million out like candy. I'm not mad; you get whatever they pay you. I just hope you appreciate that you are the luckiest dude in the world who was born at the right time. But it has nothing to do with the money anymore." Barkley has been with Inside the NBA since 2000 and has won four Sports Emmy Awards for his work. Before joining the network, Barkley played in the NBA from 1984-2000 and was selected an All-Star 11 times while being named league MVP in 1993.