'42': How and Where to Watch Chadwick Boseman's Jackie Robinson Biopic

With the news that actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday at the age of 43 due to colon cancer, fans began seeking out his various projects to revisit. The Jackie Robinson biopic, 42, was high on this list, but some viewers didn't know where to find the film. Here are the best ways to watch the story of a baseball legend.

Unlike many of his films, 42 is not available as a free streaming option. The biopic is only available for rental on multiple platforms. This includes iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, FandangoNow, YouTube, Redbox and Vudu. The film will cost $3.99 for a rental. Those on Amazon can also purchase 42 in HD for $12.99.

Its the MLB Jackie Robinson day today. So in of honor that and Chadwick Boseman ill drop my favorite clip from 42. Rest in Power brother. pic.twitter.com/NpiPT4hRas — ㊷ (@GumGumRequiem) August 29, 2020

Released in 2013, 42 focused on Robinson's rookie season with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The film also stars Harrison Ford as manager Branch Rickey, who breaks baseball's color barrier and signs Robinson to the team. Despite facing considerable racism from all sides, the baseball star remains restrained and puts his talent on display. Lucas Black portrayed Pee Wee Reese, the man that silenced a crowd in Cincinnati by putting his arm around Robinson's shoulder and uttered the famous line about wearing the same jersey number so the crowd can't tell them apart.

While 42 is not readily available as a free streaming option, there are several other films from Boseman's career on Netflix and other platforms. Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are all streaming on Disney+. These films put Boseman in the role of a superhero and helped inspire a generation of young fans.

Additionally, Spike Lee's film Da 5 Bloods is available exclusively on Netflix. This film follows four African American vets as they return to Vietnam years after the war. They seek the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune that he helped them hide. Da 5 Bloods stars Boseman as Stormin' Norman, and he joins several other heavy-hitters. The cast also includes Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters and Jean Reno among others.

Those seeking another film that paired Boseman and Joe and Anthony Russo — directors of the latter two Avengers films — will only have to wait mere days. 21 Bridges will hit Showtime on Sept. 5. This film stars Boseman as an NYPD officer that shuts down every entry and exit to Manhattan in order to track down a killer.