Celtics Legend K.C. Jones Dead at 88

Basketball legend KC Jones passed away this week at the age of 88. The Boston Celtics announced the news but did not reveal a cause of death. Jones is one of very few players and coaches in basketball history to achieve the Triple Crown — winning an NCAA Championship, an NBA Championship, and an Olympic Gold Medal.

"K.C Jones was among the most decorated champions in the history of our game," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "His relentless defense as a player remarkable poise as a coach made him essential to 12 NBA championship teams, including 11 with the Boston Celtics. From winning two NCAA titles to earning an Olympic gold medal to helping the Celtics win eight consecutive NBA Finals during his Hall of Fame career, K.C.'s extraordinary accomplishments and impact will long be remembered. Our thoughts are with K.C.'s loved ones and the entire Celtics organization."

Following a two-year stint in the Army, Jones kicked off his playing career with the Boston Celtics in 1958. He remained with the team for nine seasons and won eight NBA titles. Jones opted to walk away from professional basketball following the 1967 Eastern Division Finals, which the Celtics lost to the 76ers. The team responded to his retirement by hanging his No. 25 jersey in the rafters.

Jones was not finished with the NBA despite ending his playing career. He became the Celtics head coach in 1983, kicking off a stint in which he took the team to the NBA Finals four times in five seasons. The team won the championship in 1984 after defeating the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics returned to glory during the 1985-86 season, winning the championship and making a name as "arguably the best in NBA history." Under Jones' leadership, the Celtics posted a 40-1 record at home and an overall 67-15. The team returned to the NBA Finals and faced off with the Houston Rockets. The Celtics secured the championship in six games, the 16th in franchise history.

Jones retired at the end of the 1987-88 season and capped off a memorable career. He walked away from the sport with 11 championship rings and an Olympic gold medal. Jones was then inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989, adding to his legendary resume. He also enjoyed a brief coaching stint with the Seattle SuperSonics, starting in 1989 and ending midway through the 1991-92 campaign.