Cedric Killings, Former NFL Defensive Lineman, Dead at 45

Cedric Killings, a former NFL defensive lineman who was in the league from 2000-2007, has died. He was 45 years old. His family announced that Killings died after dealing with pancreatic cancer, per PEOPLE. Killings played college football at Carson-Newman University, and the football team issued a statement following his death.

"Cedric was a fantastic person, player, father, husband, teammate and most importantly, a man of God," Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney, who played with Killings during the 1996 season, said in a statement. "We are praying for and grieve with Cedric's family during this difficult time."

This hurt. Praying for Shavon and Kids. Rest in Power Big Ced. #CedricKillings pic.twitter.com/mZ1maLdbHJ — Travis Johnson (@trapj99) June 25, 2023

Killings joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2000 as an undrafted free agent. In his rookie season, Killings recorded 20 tackles and three sacks in 14 games. Following the 2000 season, Killings would play for different teams in the next seven years, including the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington and Houston Texans. His career ended when he was involved in a head-to-head collision during the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts in September 2007. Killings suffered a fractured vertebra and sustained a deep cut under his right eye.

After retiring from the NFL, Killings served as an assistant coach at Carol City High School in Maimi Gardens, Florida. He also participated in a Miami Dolphins summer program which focused on player safety, and teaching proper techniques. Killings is survived by his wife, Shavon, and three children.

"My love, my best friend, my husband of 21 years is no longer physically with me but he lives in my heart and in the hearts of our 3 children," Shavon wrote in a Facebook post. "I'm comforted in knowing he is resting and no longer in pain, but I'm still at a loss and can't believe this is real."

"If you've ever had the pleasure of meeting him then you already know how special he is. Just an all around great person. I don't just say this as his wife, it's echoed by family, friends, and former teammates. It has been an honor to share life with him, and to love and be loved by him. So grateful for it all. Love you for life."