Carrie Underwood Sends Special Message to Los Angeles Chargers Kicker Cameron Dicker

Carrie Underwood sent Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker a special message. The Grammy Award-winning country singer who is known for performing the theme song of Sunday Night Football sent a video message to Dicker during the first half of the game between the Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. Underwood heard the story of how Dicker was going to go to her concert before the Chargers signed him to a contract. Underwood invited Dicker to attend one of her upcoming concerts and wished him luck for the rest of the season.

"Hey, Cameron. Carrie Underwood here," Underwood said in the video. "A little birdie told me that you were on your way to our show in Austin not too long ago when you got the call to go play for the Chargers. I just want to say good luck tonight on Sunday Night Football, and I would love to have you out for a makeup concert."

Good luck and hope to see you soon at the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour, @camerondicker! https://t.co/ZpZKJnlwh7 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 14, 2022

Dicker, 22, signed with the Chargers on Nov. 3 after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first game with the Chargers, Dicker kicked a game-winning 37-yard field goal against the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Dicker told reporters that he was planning to attend an Underwood concert in Austin, Texas but had to cancel so he could catch the last minute-flight to Los Angeles. For kicking the game-winning field goal in Atlanta, Dicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

"To finish the game with your kicker, this is our third kicker, we're going to set the NFL record for game balls for kickers," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said, per ESPN. "... I think he represents what this season has been about for us. It takes everybody on the team to win." On Sunday, Dicker made three field goals in the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Underwood, 39, is currently on tour to promote her new album, Denim & Rhinestones which was released in June. Earlier this year, Underwood won her eighth Grammy Award for the album My Savior which won Best Roots Gospel Album. In her career, Underwood made history in 2005 when her song, "Inside Your Heaven," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the only solo country artist in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the chart.