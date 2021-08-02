Carmella Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at WWE Live Event, Has Hilarious Response

✖

Carmella had a wardrobe malfunction during a WWE live event in Louisville, Kentucky last week. The WWE Superstar was battling SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and her top came undone. The good news for Carmella is she was able to finish the match, keeping herself covered while Belair pinned her for the victory.

Shortly after the event, Carmella went to Twitter to respond to the incident, tweeting "I wish" with a bikini emoji. It's clear Carmella is not bothered by the incident as she has her eyes on the SmackDown Women's title. She has been battling Belair for the last few weeks but has come up short in every match. Now, it looks like in order to get another shot at the title, Carmella will have to battle Sasha Banks as she returned last Friday on SmackDown and attacked Belair.

Carmella Wardrobe Malfunction at WWE House Show: pic.twitter.com/zou5UOsWhF — HANNIBAL (@DevonHannibal) July 27, 2021

In an interview with Sporting News in January 2020, Carmella talked about going from manager to one of the top Superstars on the roster. "It's been a complete whirlwind," she said. "To think about the things that I've accomplished is crazy. It's something I would only hope and dream for so I feel so fortunate and lucky to have been a part of these first-ever's for the women.

"No matter what happens in my career from here on out, I will always go down in history as the first-ever Miss Money in the Bank and that's something no one can ever take away from me. I think it's really cool and I don't think anyone expected me to beat Charlotte Flair or Asuka or these women who are such a high caliber in our women's division and I was in there with them and I beat them. It's really cool and I'm just so fortunate and lucky to have had the career that I've had so far."

Y’all wish…… 👙 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 26, 2021

Carmella, 33, joined WWE in 2013 after spending time as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and a dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers. In her career, Carmella won the SmackDown Women's Championship, the 24/7 Championship twice, the Women's Money in the Bank Match and the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.