Carlos Beltran out as New York Mets Manager in Fallout From Astros Cheating Scandal

Carlos Beltran is no longer the manager of the New York Mets. On Thursday, the team announced they and Beltran agreed to part ways before beginning his first year with the squad. Beltran is connected to the Houston Astros cheating scandal as he was a player for the team during the 2017 season, the year the team won the World Series.

“We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement Thursday per ESPN. “This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interest for Carlos to move forward as Manager of the New York Mets.

“We believe Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.”

Beltran is the third manager to lose his job this week because of the cheating scandal. The Astros fired manager AJ Hinch after Major League Baseball released their report. Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora after he admitted to wrongdoing when he was a bench coach for the Astros in 2017.

On Thursday, Beltran released a statement thanking the Mets for the opportunity.

“At a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie, we mutually agreed to part ways,” Beltran said in a statement. “I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future.”

The Astros are accused of stealing signs from opponents by using trash cans and video cameras to send signals to batters. Beltran was the only player named in the investigation and no other players have been punished.

Beltran signed on as the Mets’ manager on Nov. 1. having just finished up a lengthy career as a player, as he played 20 seasons and was a nine-time All-Star. Along with playing for the Astros, Beltran was a member of the Mets from 2005 to 2011. He started his career with the Kansas City Royals and was named American League Rookie of the Year in 1999.