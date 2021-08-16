Top Player From USWNT Announces Retirement

✖

One of the top players on the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) is calling it a career. On Monday, soccer star Carli Lloyd announced her retirement after being with the team for 16 years. She will play four more matches for the U.S. and then finish her season with NJ/NY Gothan FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) before retiring.

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” Lloyd said in a statement. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

A legendary career comes to a close 🇺🇸🐐 @CarliLloyd has announced her retirement. The soon-to-be announced four #USWNT fall friendlies will be her final matches in a U.S. uniform, closing out a remarkable career. She will finish the @NWSL season with @GothamFC. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 16, 2021

Lloyd, 39, ends a memorable career that started in July 2005. She has recorded 312 caps and is one of four international soccer players to play more than 300 times for her country. “I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years,” said Lloyd. “I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

One of the best to ever wear the Crest 🇺🇸⚽️ #ThankYouCarli pic.twitter.com/tnzR5GvJnm — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 16, 2021

During Lloyd's time with Team USA, she has helped the squad win two World Cups (2015, 2019) and two Olympic Gold Medals (2008, 2012). Earlier this month, Lloyd scored two goals to lead the U.S. over Australia in the Olympics to win the bronze medal.