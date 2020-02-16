Carey Hart’s Explicit Valentine’s Message to Wife Pink Is a Blunt Slice of Romance

Valentine’s Day was on Friday, giving couples around the world an opportunity to celebrate their love and lives together. Carey Hart took the opportunity to express his adoration for his wife, Pink, with a blunt Instagram post. He made it very clear that he appreciates her “putting up with his s–t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 14, 2020 at 2:01pm PST

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my amazing wife. Thanks for putting up with my s–t for 18 years!” Hart wrote in the caption of his photo. “You are an amazing partner, friend, and mother. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. I love you so much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is the second message in two months from Hart to his wife in which he thanks her for putting up with him. He also celebrated their anniversary in early January by posting a message about more than a decade of marriage and the family that they built together.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” Hart wrote in celebration of the anniversary. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!

“Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

Hart and Pink tied the knot in 2006 after the singer-songwriter proposed to her eventual husband during a race in Mammoth. In the years since, they have welcomed two children into the world, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon.

The family has since spent time enjoying the outdoors, taking family trips, working on various business pursuits, and loving life together. Hart is no longer competing professionally in motocross, but he is passing on the love of motorcycles to his children.

“So many years, So many hairstyles,” Pink wrote in celebration of their marriage. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’”

(Photo Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc.)