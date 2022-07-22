Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Responds to Contract Situation With Team

Kyler Murray is the latest NFL quarterback who's in the middle of offseason drama. It was reported that Murray will not play for the team under his current rookie contract and has not received a contract extension despite entering the final year of his deal. Murray went to Twitter to respond to Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson's thoughts on the situation while appearing on the All Things Covered podcast. He made it clear he wants to stay with the Cardinals.

"I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals," Murray wrote, "AZ is home." Peterson who is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings said that Murray could leave the team if things don't well this upcoming season. If the Cardinals struggle, the Oklahoma alum could try to win a Super Bowl elsewhere.

"No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year," Peterson said. "And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that." Murray may get his new deal from the Cardinals in the summer. Team general manager Steve Keim said there's "zero chance" he will trade Murray and quarterbacks in his position get new contracts later in the year.

"The way we have approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft, and then we will take a deep breath and sort of refocus," Keim told reporters, per ESPN. "That's sort of the reason every other player that has been a third-year quarterback has been (extended) in the middle of the summer or late summer. It's no different for us. Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback."

Murray was selected No. 1 overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after throwing for 3,722 years, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 544 yards and four touchdowns. He had his best season in 2020 after throwing for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last year, Murray threw for 3,797 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 423 yards and five scores.