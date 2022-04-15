NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

✖

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.

Murray is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but his contract could be extended another year if the Cardinals exercise the fifth-year option. Murray had fans talking after scrubbing his Instagram posts earlier this year. In March, Murray talked about being committed to the Cardinals in 2022 and beyond.

𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/wzSXsJIpPi pic.twitter.com/7pgakJhlES — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 14, 2022

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said, per the team's official website. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal." Murray also explained why he scrubbed his Instagram account. "If you are a kid my age, you're used to people taking off (posts)," Murray said. "That's just a thing. I took everything off of there besides one picture. It had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that."

Murray was selected by the Cardinals at No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after completing 64.4% of his passes while throwing for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Murray also rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season. He had a breakout season in 2020, throwing for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season, Murray completed 69.2% of his passes while throwing for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Murray played college football at Oklahoma and had a historic season in 2018. He was selected to the All-America First Team as well as named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, AP College Football Player of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy. In that season, Murray threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.