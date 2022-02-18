Camille Kostek Weighs in on Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s NFL Future

Rob Gronkowski could retire from the NFL since the only quarterback he’s ever played for, Tom Brady, has called it a career. However, the four-time Super Bowl champion tight end might not be going anywhere if it’s up to his girlfriend Camille Kostek. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Kostek, and she said she doesn’t want to see Gronkowski retire yet.

“I would love to watch him play football some more,” Kostek said. “He knows that. I tell him.” Even though Kostek wants Gronkowski to continue playing, it doesn’t mean she is pushing him to play. Kostek, who turns 30 this weekend, said she will support Gronkowski no matter what decision he makes. She also talked to TMZ Sports about why Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season.

“He retired when he wasn’t feeling right,” Kostek said. “And he came back when he felt good. So, it’s really going to be, truly, like a game-time decision.” In January, Gronkowski spoke to reporters about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m really going to basically do what’s best for myself in terms of the football world,” Gronkowski said. “It’s going to be a decision based upon of where I’m at in a couple weeks.” Gronkowski will be a free agent next month, meaning he can sign with any team that wants him. Last week, Gronkowski appeared on a Q&A with Autograph NFT’s and revealed which quarterback he wants to play for.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls while he was with the New England Patriots and won another with the Buccaneers in 2020. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro First Team four times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.