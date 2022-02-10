Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants to Play for Following Tom Brady’s Retirement

Rob Gronkowski has only played with one quarterback in his career, and that’s Tom Brady. And now that Brady is retired, fans are wondering what’s the next step for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end? During a Q&A with Autograph NFTs, Gronkowski revealed there is one quarterback he would love to play with, and he is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said, per Mass Live. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Burrow is the starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals and has led the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. Mass Live mentioned, the Bengals have enough salary-cap space to add a player like Gronkowski if they wanted to make that move. Gronkowski will be a free agent once the 2022 league year begins next month, so he could either return to the Buccaneers, sign with another team or retire as he did in 2019.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. There’s no doubt about it,” Gronkowski said. “My decision for coming back was definitely solidified being here. I was very happy to come back and play football. Just being a part of this organization from [the front office], to all of my teammates here, I have much love for everyone in this organization. Last year, we won the Super Bowl – which is unbelievable.”

Gronkowski has nothing to prove as he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The 32-year old won four Super Bowls and was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times. Gronkowski also holds the record for most receiving touchdowns in a season by a tight end (17), most career touchdowns in the postseason by a tight end (15) and most 100 yard games by a tight end in NFL history (32).