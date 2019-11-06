Cam Newton Sends Message to Carolina Panthers Fans After Being Placed on Injured Reserve

Cam Newton was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to an injured foot he suffered during the preseason. And while he’s disappointed his season has come to an end, he’s still going to be 100 percent behind his team as they look to clinch a playoff spot. When the Panthers announced the news on Instagram, Newton replied to the post and told the fans he’s going to do everything he can to return better than ever.

“Charlotte and (the Panthers) will forever be in my heart. I will work my tail off to be stronger, faster, smarter and (more accurate) for you guys,” Newton wrote. “Until then, I will continue to support the hell out of the Panthers and for Kyle Allen and Will Grier.”

A number of fans commented on Newton’s post.

One fan said, “I am looking forward to the day you walk back out on the field wearing your Panthers jersey! You’ll forever be my QB#1! In the meantime please take care and heal up.”

Another fan said, ” You’re our QB, we got your back. Take your time, and come back when you’re ready.”

And another fan said, “Get well soon Cam. We will need you next season I can’t see you on any other team but Carolina.”

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney recently explained why the place Newton on injured reserve.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” Hurney said. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

The good news is Newton could return to the Panthers if the team makes the playoffs. If the playoffs were to start today, the Panthers would be on the outside looking in, so the team has some work to do the next two months and it starts on Sunday when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.