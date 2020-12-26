Cam Newton Mixed up With Whodini Member John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher After Beloved Rapper’s Death
News surfaced on Wednesday that John "Ecstasy" Fletcher, the co-founder of Whodini, had passed away at the age of 56. Several outlets reported the news, including Deadline, but this particular site made a mistake and used a photo of Cam Newton instead of Fletcher. The staff at Deadline ultimately realized the mistake and deleted the original tweet featuring the well-dressed quarterback. However, people had already taken screenshots showing the incorrect featured image. Additionally, an email blast had gone out that featured Newton's visage.
Twitter users saw the incorrect image and reacted with a variety of angry comments. Many said that Deadline was being disrespectful with its obituary. Others said that the outlet had simply searched for an image featuring a large hat before publishing the article. The comments continued well after Deadline deleted the original tweet, to the point that one person said they "can't trust" the outlet writing articles about COVID-19 or other serious topics due to its mixup with Newton and Fletcher.
#Whodini were & are legends. Rest in Power #Ecstasyhttps://t.co/BzqHDCTc3f— Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) December 24, 2020
Apologies to all The article that @DEADLINE did on the passing of #Whodini legend John "Ecstasy" Fletcher incorrectly included a photo that was not the Freaks Come Out at Night singer By the time error was fixed, the story had proliferated online No disrespect intended— Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) December 24, 2020
