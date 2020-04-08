Cam Newton Says He’s a ‘Fish out of Water’ as a Free Agent

Cam Newton is looking for a new NFL team as he was released by the Carolina Panthers in March. And he seems like he’s not worried about the process, as he’s ready for the next chapter in his NFL career. Newton talked to Chris Paul on Instagram Live, and he talked about being a free agent for the first time in his career.

“I really have taken this time to become stronger mentally, physically and spiritually,” Newton said per NFL.com. “I think that’s more important than anything, man. I’ve gained this interest in meditating every morning. And it’s time for me, where I’m a fish out of water. I’ve never not known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it’s still [about] becoming better.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newton is in an interesting position since teams have shut down their facilities, which means he can’t come in for a physical. Newton is coming off foot surgery which led to him playing in only two games last year. He went on to tell Paul: “I’m in unchartered waters for the first time in my career. You know what I’m saying? Being around my kids is obviously the best thing about it. My son hasn’t seen me this much, and he doesn’t know what’s going on.”

Newton has been vocal about the Panthers cutting him. The 2015 NFL MVP went to Instagram, to say, “They gave up on me,” and he also said, I’m free and hungry. There are teams who could use a player like Newton such as the Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots, two teams who lost their starting quarterbacks due to free agency. Along with winning the MVP award, Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 and he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011.

“Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a press release. “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization.”