Cam Newton on Being Cut by Panthers: 'They Gave up on Me'

Cam Newton is now a free agent and believes the Carolina Panthers made a big mistake. On Thursday, the 2015 NFL MVP took to Instagram to post a series of photos and videos of him working out. In the first video after getting done with a workout, Newton said, "all I know is work," which was then followed by "they gave up on me," indicating how the Panthers released him with one year left remaining on his contract.

The decision to cut Newton was not a popular one for Panthers fans and they showed their support for the Auburn alum. One fan wrote: "We love you in the Carolinas. I’m so damn angry that you were released. You will always be my quarterback. Period."

"Get it my dude," another fan wrote. The future awaits you. stay focus and achieve greater heights in your career and in life."

"Cam is hungry and whatever team gets him will be a force this year, a third Instagram user added.

Newton is arguably the best quarterback in Panthers history based on his accomplishments on the field. And while he was dealing with injuries the past few seasons, cutting him was something Panthers fans didn't want to happen.

"Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas," general manager Marty Hurney said in a press release. "Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He's the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization."

Along with winning the MVP award, Newton, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers in 2011 NFL Draft, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. And during his MVP season, Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance but lost to the Denver Broncos. The question now is which team will sign Newton? A few teams to watch for are the Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins and the New England Patriots who are looking for a new quarterback after Tom Brady decided to leave for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.