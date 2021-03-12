Cam Newton to Sign New Contract With Patriots

✖

Cam Newton is returning to the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Newton is signing a one-year contract worth up to close to $14 million. The news was first reported by the Boston Globe.

Newton was hoping to return to the Patriots on a one-year deal. In February, the 2015 NFL MVP talked about his NFL future on the I Am Athlete podcast and said he is not interested in signing with another team for the 2021 season. "I'm getting tired of changing [teams]," he said. "I am at a point in my career where I know way more than I did last year. Yes, I would go back."

Newton originally signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal last summer. He took over as the team's new starting quarterback as Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton, who will turn 32 in May, did not have a memorable 2020 season as he was 242-of-368 for 2,657 yards passing, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, Newton was efficient at running the ball, rushing for 592 yards on 137 attempts and 12 touchdowns. The Patriots finished the season with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

After the Patriots' final game of the 2020 season, Newton talked about his future with the team. "Listen, I have my desires," he said. "I know where my heart's at. I know the things, who I am. But as far as that, I can't really speak on it right now. But just my whole time here in New England has been a blessing. I've learned so much about myself, about great teammates, unbelievable coaching. Yeah, so I just see how it goes, go from there."

Newton signed with the Patriots in 2020 after spending his first nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 2011 as was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,051 yards and 21 touchdowns while also posting 706 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. His best season was in 2015 as he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. In 2019, Newton only played in two games due to an injured foot. He was cut by the Panthers in March with one year remaining on his contract.