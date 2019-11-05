Cam Newton’s Brother Caylin: What to Know About the Howard University QB

Cam Newton is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. However, he could have some competition coming his way in the new future and it’s a person he knows very well. Newton’s brother, Caylin has been a stand-out quarterback for the Howard Bison the last two seasons, but he’s looking to do more as he announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

“I arrived at this university a boy and I’m leaving a man, and Howard University developed me,” Newton said to The Undefeated. “I’ve met so many lifelong friends and brothers on the team, and so many powerful and influential people. Coming to Howard was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life, and I wouldn’t trade this life-changing experience for anything in the world.”

So what’s the next step for Cam’s younger brother? Can he live up the expectations set by Cam who won a national championship at Auburn and lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance? Scroll down to learn more about Caylin Newton.

Played High School Football in Atlanta

Like Cam, Caylin played high school football in the Atlanta, Georgia area. He attended Grady High School and 247Sports listed him as a three-star player. He led Grady to a 10-2 record his senior year and he was named to the All-Star First Team.

Visited Auburn Before Going to Howard

For a second, it looked like Newton was going to follow in his brother’s footsteps as he went on an unofficial visit to Auburn before deciding to go to Howard. It would have been a challenge for Newton to accomplish what his brother did as he won the Heisman along with winning the national title.

Upset Against UNLV

Cam Newton’s brother Caylin is on a mission. pic.twitter.com/r4OHrj68LT — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 3, 2017

One of the most notable things Newton did during his time at Howard was leading his team to won of the biggest upsets in college football history. Howard was a 45-point underdog against UNLV and the ended up winning 43-40. Newton threw for 140 yards, rushed for 190 yards and tallied three total touchdowns.

Rookie of the Year

In his first season at Howard, Newton was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year. In his 11 games in 2017, Newton recorded 3,185 total yards (2,432 passing and 753 rushing) with 25 total touchdowns. He had three games where he rushed for 100 yards and he had one game where he threw for 300 yards.

Player of the Year

In 2018, Newton was able to improve his game by being named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Year and he was named HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America First Team. He played in all 10 games and tallied 3,133 total yards (2,629 passing and 504 rushing) with 26 total TDs.

Why Wasn’t He Heavily Recruited?

The question is why wasn’t Newton recruited as heavily as Cam. The Panthers QB might have the answer.

“I think he’s a very undersized quarterback. But yet it doesn’t measure the heart that he has, what he brings to the table. He has that ‘it’ factor that lets or to have guys follow him. That’s what you want in your quarterback,” he said back in 2017 via SB Nation.

Going to Charlotte?

Charlotte 49ers this weekend 🤙🏽 — Caylin Newton (@NewtonCaylin) October 31, 2019

Newton has not decided where he wants to transfer, but he may want to be closer to his brother.

The former Howard QB recently attended a Charlotte 49ers game but it’s not known if he was taking a visit or not. Charlotte is a move up from Howard as they play in Conference USA.