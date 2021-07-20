Los Angeles Rams Starting Running Back to Miss 2021 Season After Suffering Injury While Training

✖

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major blow right before the start of training camp. On Tuesday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training, meaning he will miss the entire 2021 season. He was set to start at running back this upcoming season after putting up strong numbers in 2020.

Akers, 22, was drafted by the Rams in the second round last year. After working with a running back committee to the start the year, Akers became the go-to guy, rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries in 13 games. And in two playoff games, Akers rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries, proving himself to be the team's No. 1 running back.

“He’s obviously a great runner, but he’s got ability as a pass-catcher coming from the backfield, and we can displace him and put him in the slot or the outside receiver location,” Rams head coach McVay said of Akers to the Los Angeles Daily News in June. “There’s not any limitations, but we’ll see how it comes to life.” When Akers was drafted by the Rams, he was brought in to replace Todd Gurley who the team released after the 2019 season. Akers knew there would be pressure on him, but he was up for the challenge.

"Just a blessing to be in this position, a blessing to be a part of such a great organization," Akers said on a video conference after being drafted. "As far as filling Todd Gurley's shoes, just going to come in and play whatever the team need me to be. Whatever they need me to be, whatever they need me to do, that's what I'll do."

The Rams reached the divisional round of the playoffs last year and are looked at as a team that can reach the Super Bowl. During the offseason, the Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff to the Rams for quarterback Matthew Stafford. With Stafford, a talented group of skill players and the best defensive player in the NFL in Aaron Donald, the Rams should be able to contend even without Akers in the mix.