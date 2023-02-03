Caddie Collapses, Rushed to Hospital During Tournament at Pebble Beach

A caddie collapsed and was rushed to the hospital during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, according to multiple reports. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld because of privacy concerns, was working for amateur golfer Lukas Nelson who was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.

According to Golf Digest, the collapse occurred on the 11th hole during the second round. CPR was performed on the caddie when first responders arrived, and they placed the caddie on a stretcher to be rushed to the hospital. According to ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, the group was shaken up and appeared to be at odds with a rules official about whether they should keep playing. The group was allowed to step aside to allow other players to continue.

He’s still receiving CPR as they stretcher him to an ambulance here at the 11th. Play has been stopped pic.twitter.com/z4wIYVJvWg — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) February 3, 2023

"During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie. The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "At the direction of the PGA Tour rules committee, the players in that group—Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler—paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly. We will provide additional details when available."

Uggetti talked to McGreevy who said the caddie collapsed in the middle of the fairway, and they attempted to get the bag off him quickly to perform CPR. He then spoke to Nelson who said the caddie who collapsed is "doing better," and the group went back to the clubhouse to regroup. In another update, Uggetti said Hossler and McGreevy resumed play on the 11th hole.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am began on Tuesday and features amateurs, PGA Tour stars and celebrities such as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And while Rodgers was competing in the tournament, he told everyone that he is not joining the San Francisco 49ers.

As of this writing, Kurt Kitayama is the current leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 2-under par. The 30-year-old has won three tournaments in his pro career but is looking to near his first win on the PGA Tour.