Aaron Rodgers Reveals if He Will Join San Francisco 49ers Next Season

With Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL this week, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers who is contemplating his NFL future. While competing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked if he had any news he wanted to share, specifically a trade involving him.

"I'm not going to San Fran," Rodgers said while taking some practice swings. There have been rumors of Rodgers being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, a team that has its share of challenges at the quarterback position despite reaching the NFC Championship. But Rodgers and the 49ers have been linked for years since he is from the Bay area and the thought was the 49ers were going to draft in 2005 with the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, San Francisco went with Alex Smith who retired from the NFL after the 2020 season.

Colt Knost asking the important questions when @AaronRodgers12 is on the tee 😂@ColtKnost | @attproam pic.twitter.com/otbvihKoVj — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 2, 2023

Rodgers and the Packers finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. Over the last few offseasons, Rodgers has evaluated his future plans with the team but has always returned to Green Bay. This offseason could be different since the team missed out on the postseason and they need to make moves to save money.

"Look, I think you have a feeling where you are leaning, but there's a lot of things that come into play," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show last month. "I think just some on my side, it's the physical part, it's the emotional part, it's the spiritual part. It's the ability to go back out there and give it one hundred percent. It's also the situation and where the team is at and the focus moving forward, short term, long term. Then it comes down to intuition and what it feels like in your body and what it feels like in your mind.

"Once you commit, then you commit. You move forward, whatever the decision is, so you know, I just need some time right now. I don't need to ask anybody to respect my time or whatever. That's going to be the answer until I'm ready, and when I'm ready to give my opinion like I was last year, I'm either all in or I'm out."