Bulls Honor Scottie Pippen's Son Before Game Against Hornets

The Chicago Bulls honored Scottie Pippen's son Antron, who died at the age of 33 earlier this week. Before the Bulls' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, the team put a photo of Pippen's son on the scoreboard and observed a moment of silence. Pippen posted a photo of the Bulls honoring Antron on Twitter and thanked them and all his fans for their support.

Pippen shared the news of his son's death on social media. "I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," Pippen wrote. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Thank you, @chicagobulls, and to all of you who have reached out this week. I feel your love and support, and it means so much. pic.twitter.com/mnAj15avYh — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 23, 2021

Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, also reacted to the news of Antron's death. "Some truths in lice are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever," she wrote on her Instagram story. "You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always [pray hands] Rip Antron."

Fans continued to show their support for the Bulls legend and his family."Heartbreaking to hear about your son," one fan wrote. "I am sorry this has happened. You have always been my favorite player. Stay beautiful Scottie." Another fan added: "I’m so sorry for your loss Scottie. Devastating. Nothing but love for you and yours Pip."

Antron never played in the NBA but played on the college level, spending time at Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College. He also played Upstate Heat of the World Basketball Association and was residing in Atlanta working as a machine technician at a lab before his death. Scottie Pippen, 55, played for the Bulls from 1987-1998 and won six NBA titles with Michael Jordan.