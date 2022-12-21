Buffalo Bills Star Josh Allen Reveals Biggest Lesson He's Learned in NFL (Exclusive)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has helped the team clinch a playoff spot, meaning the Bills are a step closer to reaching the Super Bowl. And while Allen has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, things weren't always easy for him. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Allen revealed the biggest lesson he's learned while playing in the NFL.

"I've learned so much schematically and emotionally, riding the wave each and every game," Allen exclusively told PopCulture. "I think the most important thing is just trying to stay as neutral as possible. Not getting too high with the highs, not getting too low with the lows. Even small things, like after a game, I may feel like I played absolute you know what. But after watching the film, it's like, 'All right, I made one or two bad decisions here. I can clean up here.' And then, there's been games like, 'Man, that was awesome. We killed it.' And I go back and watch the film, it's like, 'Where are my eyes at here? Why am I doing this?' So it's not riding the wave, but trying to stay as neutral as possible and just trying to, again, be the best player that I can be and the best quarterback that I can be for the Buffalo Bills."

Allen has put together a strong 2022 season from a statistical standpoint. The 26-year-old ranks fifth in the league in passing yards (3,857) third in passing touchdowns (30) and eighth in passer rating (97.3). Allen has also rushed for 705 yards which ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks.

In 2020 and 2021 Allen and the Bills missed out on the Super Bowl as they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. To help the team get over the hump, Allen is looking to improve on a few things before the regular season ends.

"I think number one is decision making, making sure that being smart with the football," Allen revealed. "We're winning turnover differentials and turnover battles against every team that we're playing. I think that's kind of the main thing, especially as we start gearing up towards this last stretch. The ball and points are going to be of the utmost importance. So being smart with the football and scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and it's something, again, that I've struggled with this year."