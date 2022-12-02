Josh Allen Explains How Buffalo Bills Can Finally Reach Super Bowl (Exclusive)

The Buffalo Bills earned a big win on Thursday (Dec. 1) and are 9-3 on the year. It's likely the Bills will reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, but quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates want to lead to Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Allen revealed how the Bills can get over the hump and play for a championship.

"We've got to play our best football," Allen exclusively told PopCulture before Thursday's game against the New England Patriots. "After Thanksgiving, that's when the good teams still continue to find ways. Obviously, there's guys down, injured. I think anywhere in the league that you look, every team's going to have guys that are injured, so it's how teams can find ways to continue to win. And again, we got to start playing some really good football. But I think the most important thing is not putting the cart in front of the horse, and taking it one game at a time, and just trying to find wins. And again, our focus is Thursday night against the Patriots. It's a division game, we know that. And Coach [Sean] McDermott always preaches, 'You got to win these division games to make the playoffs,' so that's our main goal, is just trying to go 1-0 each week."

One of the reasons the Bills are Super Bowl contenders is the play of Allen. He is in his fifth NFL season and has posted a 48-24 record. Allen led the Bills to the AFC Championship in the 2020 season but lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills lost to the Chiefs again in an epic playoff battle last year.

But it seems as if the Bills have found their grove. They have won their last three games and two of those games came in a five-day span. In Week 11 of the NFL season, the Bills played their home game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit because of a snowstorm. They had to go back to Detroit on Thanksgiving Day to face the Detroit Lions in an away contest.

"That experience was something I've never been a part of, never seen before," Allen explained. "I think it happened similar in 2012 or 2014 here in Buffalo, which was, again, you get six, seven feet of snow. Guys can't get out. There's snowmobiles coming and clearing things over. You got tractor plows coming, and really, the whole community came together and really united to help us, one, get out of our driveway so we could try to make it to the facility so we could try to make it to the airport so that we can go to Detroit. So again, just the whirlwind of emotion and just not knowing the uncertainty of how it's going to happen. And it took some small miracles, but again, I can't thank the community enough for helping our guys out."