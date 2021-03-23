Buccaneers' Mike Evans Makes Massive Donation For Texas Storm Relief

✖

A winter storm tore through Texas in February, causing destruction. Weeks later, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is providing assistance. He donated $50,000 to help provide relief to those impacted by the storm.

"The Galveston community has been so supportive of me throughout my career," Evans explained. "After I heard about the destruction the winter storm caused, I knew I had to do something to give that same support back." A Galveston native, Evans was a star player for Texas A&M before heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

According to TMZ, the money will be split up into two separate donations. The first $37,500 will go directly to families in need. The money will take the form of gift cards for food and other essential items. The remaining money will go to the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club of Galveston and St. Vincent’s House in order to provide assistance to underserved children and families.

"We’re so thankful that the foundation entrusted us with these much-needed funds for Galveston families," said Lindsey White, executive director of United Way of Galveston, per the Galveston County Daily News. "Their decision to support our community as we’re reeling from the compounded effects of the pandemic and the winter storm will have a huge impact on those that call Galveston home."

Evans and his wife, Ashli, created the Mike Evans Family Foundation in December 2017. The goal of the charitable organization is to "support, empower, encourage and motivate today’s youth with an understanding that NO goal is unattainable. We plan to give students a chance to reach the ‘Endzone of Life,’ no matter who they are or where they come from."

The Evans family has found ways to make an impact in multiple communities since launching the foundation. For example, the organization announced in April 2020 a $100,000 donation for COVID-19 relief. Half of this money went to the United Way Suncoast in support of efforts in the Tampa Bay region. The remaining money went to coronavirus relief efforts in the Galveston area.

The 2020 season was Evans' seventh with the Buccaneers, and it was his best yet. He topped 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh consecutive season while partnering with Tom Brady, and he scored a career-high 13 touchdowns. Evans capped off the year with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.