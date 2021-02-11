5 Dead, 30 in Hospital After 70-Car Pileup Due to Weather in Texas

✖

At least five people have died and dozens of others are injured following a mass car pile-up on a major Texas highway Thursday morning. According to local authorities, between 75 and 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35W northbound near downtown Fort Worth, including multiple 18-wheelers as well as police and MedStar vehicles. The crash was caused by dangerous weather conditions sweeping across much of the country.

According to local outlet Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth police confirmed five victims have died, with MedStar stating they were dead-on-scene. Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said 36 others have been transported to area hospitals, with several of those people in critical condition. Zavadsky said several had serious injuries. The Fort Worth Fire Department said in a tweet multiple people remained trapped in their vehicles following the accident. Emergency responders are said to be going car to car searching for those involved in the accident, with new victims found "every few minutes." Zavadsky expressed concern about the cold, with temperatures sitting well below freezing, and the possibility that victims still trapped in vehicles could develop hypothermia. Crews remain on scene of the crash, which is spread across roughly a mile of the icy roadway.

According to Fort Worth Police, "all Northbound lanes of NB I35 Toll Express and regular lanes are closed," and the highway "is backed up in both directions from I30 to 820." Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said during a press conference the scene remained active and requested drivers avoid the area. Segura asked, "everyone please keep in your prayers the family members of the loved ones who have lost their lives in this tragic accident." In an email to the Star-Telegram, he confirmed that one officer was involved in the crash and is in stable condition. Following the accident, a family reunification location has been set up for families to pick up & meet those involved in the collision.

The Thursday morning pileup came as large areas of Texas experience harsh winter weather. CNN reported that light freezing rain and sleet had moved into the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday morning, with the National Weather Service reporting that one-10th of an inch of ice accumulated just north of Fort Worth. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. due to ice accumulation, which would result in "very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges," the weather service said.