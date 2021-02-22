Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support Women's Shelter Impacted by Texas Storm

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are lending a helping hand following the devastation in Texas caused by winter storm Uri. After the storm left millions without power, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a donation to Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, a Dallas-based organization that suffered from major flooding and other damage. The donation was made via the couple’s nonprofit, the Archewell Foundation.

The organization announced the donation in a statement shared to Twitter Sunday evening, revealing that "the news of our damages reached" the royal couple. Their donation, the amount of which was not specified, will go towards replacing the roof at the organization's transitional housing facility and will also help the organization meet other "immediate needs." Genesis Women's Shelter & Support helps families who have experienced domestic violence, including emergency shelter services, transitional housing, counseling services, and pro bono legal services.

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

"In spite of the devasting winter storms here in Texas, our hearts have been warmed by the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries. Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet," Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, said. "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

Speaking to ET Canada, a spokesperson for Markle and Harry confirmed the donation, explaining that the couple spoke to the Genesis team on Sunday. That spokesperson said, "their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, and with the volunteers and workers on the ground who selflessly provide care and support to those in need." The spokesperson added that Markle and Harry are "heartbroken to see communities across Texas still struggling to access the very basic resources we all need—water, heat, food, shelter”"and expressed hope that others will be compelled to donate or help out "whatever way they can."

The donation marks the couple's first charitable contribution since Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that the couple had officially resigned from their royal duties. A spokesperson for the couple said they remain committed to "live a life of service."