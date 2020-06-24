Bubba Wallace's Girlfriend Amanda Carter Is 'So Thankful' He Wasn't Targeted in Hate Crime

✖

When the FBI confirmed that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime, he responded by saying that he "was relieved." His girlfriend Amanda Carter echoed this sentiment on Tuesday with a post on Instagram. She expressed relief about the investigation's outcome and said that she is "thankful" that Wallace wasn't targeted.

"I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe. For those who have stood with Bubba, keep standing. #istandwithbubba and #istillstandwithbubba," Carter wrote on Instagram. This statement was part of a longer message in which she said she is proud of Wallace for standing up for what is right. She also addressed those making comments about the NASCAR driver on social media and saying that he "purposely created a hoax."

"I wish the people saying hurtful comments knew you," Carter continued. "I wish everyone knew you. I hope people continue to stand with you because you're standing for so many others... so many little boys and girls who dream of going fast but haven't seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for everyone who has experienced racism."

While some social media users have criticized Wallace for driving a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme or for conducting interviews on CNN, others have applauded him. They expressed admiration after he pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. Some even began watching professional stock car racing for the first time in their lives.

The list of those that reached out to Wallace includes former Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard Jr. and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The two NFL stars both watched races in order to support Wallace, and Kamara even attended the Dixie Vodka 400 while repping No. 43 gear. He also sent a massive box of Airheads candy to the NASCAR driver.

Pollard, on the other hand, is still learning the intricacies of NASCAR but is making his fandom known. He has live-tweeted every race since racing's governing body banned the Confederate flag and has even done some research about the various rules. Prior to Wallace being more vocal about specific policies, Pollard did not watch the sport or even know that the driver existed.