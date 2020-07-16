Bubba Wallace Fans Disappointed After He Wrecks Early During All-Star Race

Bubba Wallace's run at the NASCAR All-Star Open came to an abrupt end following a crash on Lap 17. The event, which is being hosted at Bristol Motor Speedway, pitted competitors against each other to fight for a spot in the 2020 All-Star Race. Wallace's chance at earning a spot, though, came to a sudden halt after a run-in with Michael McDowell.

Wallace moved past McDowell on his right when McDowell, driving the No. 34 Ford Mustang, decided to come off the wall and down to the left. That was when he clipped Wallace's car, sending him spinning into a violent crash in the wall. His No. 43 Chevrolet was taken out of the race, ending Wallace's hopes of earning a spot in the All-Star Race. After it went down, Wallace was clearly frustrated at what had occurred. He said McDowell was a "joke" for what he opted to do by executing a "hook move" to take him out of the race.

With a growing fan base for Wallace, who dealt with a noose incident last month that brought to light the racism existing in the sport, which had just previously removed the Confederate Flag from being displayed at any race track, many took to social media to voice their displeasure. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions to Wallace's early exit.