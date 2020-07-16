Bubba Wallace Fans Disappointed After He Wrecks Early During All-Star Race
Bubba Wallace's run at the NASCAR All-Star Open came to an abrupt end following a crash on Lap 17. The event, which is being hosted at Bristol Motor Speedway, pitted competitors against each other to fight for a spot in the 2020 All-Star Race. Wallace's chance at earning a spot, though, came to a sudden halt after a run-in with Michael McDowell.
Wallace moved past McDowell on his right when McDowell, driving the No. 34 Ford Mustang, decided to come off the wall and down to the left. That was when he clipped Wallace's car, sending him spinning into a violent crash in the wall. His No. 43 Chevrolet was taken out of the race, ending Wallace's hopes of earning a spot in the All-Star Race. After it went down, Wallace was clearly frustrated at what had occurred. He said McDowell was a "joke" for what he opted to do by executing a "hook move" to take him out of the race.
"What a joke he is." @BubbaWallace on @Mc_Driver. pic.twitter.com/3l2RIloWqH— NASCAR Alerts (@NASCAR_Alerts) July 15, 2020
With a growing fan base for Wallace, who dealt with a noose incident last month that brought to light the racism existing in the sport, which had just previously removed the Confederate Flag from being displayed at any race track, many took to social media to voice their displeasure. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions to Wallace's early exit.
Makes me so mad!!🤬 was rooting for @BubbaWallace— melissa callaghan (@mtot2) July 15, 2020
note: i will not stop supporting bubba wallace. if you have an issue with that, unfollow me— carnation™️🗿 (@CarnationBoi) July 15, 2020
he got hooked, that was 100% intentional watching the replay. it’s 17 laps into stage 1, come on @Mc_Driver— dom (@DomBerdeciaMMA) July 15, 2020
Agree 100% with @BubbaWallace, dirty move by McDowell.— Beverly Levay (@BeverlyLevay) July 15, 2020
My boy got robbed. 😭😭😭— Lioness Jess (@GORExJESS) July 15, 2020
I don’t care whether you like Bubba or not, that was just wrong, McDowell was holding them up a lot and got used up, you have to expect that at a pretty much 1 groove short track.— Aidan Rye (@AidanRye3) July 15, 2020
If you don’t side with Bubba here you’re not actually watching, you’re just biased— Megan Schroeder (@BrewCrewMegan) July 15, 2020