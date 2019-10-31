Bryce Harper Digs Are Rolling in Following Nationals’ World Series Win

The Washington Nationals are the 2019 World Series Champions and if there is one player who is not happy about this is Bryce Harper. This offseason Harper left the Nationals to sign a $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

And because of that, Twitter users took shots at the all-star outfielder who missed out on a World Series ring.

One person said it was Harper that was holding the Nationals back. There was another Twitter user who took a live look at Harper in Houston. And there was one user who believes that Harper is happy for his former teammates.

A live look at Bryce Harper outside minute made park #WorldSeries2019 pic.twitter.com/KRXyzPV6Am — chente (@lookatthat_guy) October 31, 2019

Who woulda thought that it was Bryce Harper holding back the #Nationals all these years #WorldSeries — Mike Lerseth (@MikeLerseth) October 31, 2019

Take that, Bryce Harper! (who is probably happy for these guys and can afford to watch this from the moon based on his talent and labor ) — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) October 31, 2019

The digs and reactions continued to pour in. One person made a joke about Harper not having a ring. One person showed exactly what Harper did when he turned the World Series off his TV. And another person showed that Harper wanted the Nationals to win the World Series.

Works for us… 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9ZRJAnxjpU — NBC Sports Nationals (@NBCSNationals) March 2, 2019

bryce harper turning his tv off pic.twitter.com/nNbUziPqfQ — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 31, 2019

I called Bryce Harper’s phone… … But there was NO RING. — DC (@DanClarkSports) October 31, 2019

Harper is disappointed his team wasn’t able to reach the playoffs, but he still had a strong 2019 season for the Phillies. He only recorded a batting average of .260, but he notched 149 hits, 35 home runs and a career-high 114 RBIs.

“You’re always remembered for winning,” he said according Sam Miller of ESPN.com back in August. “For me, it’s all about winning. That’s what you’re remembered for, that’s what it’s all about. Personal accolades, they’re great. But for me if our team plays well and our team plays together — I find joy in my teammates’ success. It’s about what we can do to get that extra run to win the game, and to win for a long period of time. I’m excited to try [to] make that run.”