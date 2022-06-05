Bryan Danielson Reportedly Injured Just Days After Fellow AEW Star CM Punk

✖

AEW is possibly facing several injuries to their top stars, raising questions about what's next and how serious the injuries could be. CM Punk made his announcement on Friday, creating some confusion over the state of the AEW title and confirming he needed surgery. He was preceded by ex-champ Kenny Omega at the tail end of last year.

Now reports are noting that Bryan Danielson is also recovering from an injury, reportedly having to pull from a meet-and-greet event on Sunday. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, who has gotten over his AEW title confusion, Danielson has not confirmed or commented on an injury at this point.

Bryan Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet today. The venue tells Fightful that he's injured and unable to fly. AEW nor Danielson have confirmed or commented on an injury as of yet. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 5, 2022

According to Sapp, the venue Danielson was scheduled to appear at told Fightful that the AEW star was "injured and unable to fly," leading to the cancellation. There was no indication that Danielson was injured after performing on Sunday at Double or Nothing, but he did miss the latest Dynamite and Rampage after the show.

Did the bloody anarchy showdown on Sunday leave Danielson feeling under the weather? There was also the recent moment where his leg was trapped between the stage and the ring, leaving staff to struggle to get him free for 10 minutes.

AEW losing Danielson and Punk at the same time is quite the blow despite their stacked roster. With Kenny Omega still on the sidelines, the situation leaves a few familiar names in the main event picture while opening spots for a few other worthy contenders.

Many eyes are already on MJF following his blistering promo on the latest Dynamite, while other fans were chirping about Jon Moxley getting a proper run with the title with crowds back after his pandemic run as champ. Whoever is involved going forward, they'll only be the interim champion and set to face off with CM Punk when he eventually returns from his surgery.

Still, the timing of Danielson's alleged injury comes in the middle of a storyline that teased the company's second Blood and Guts match. It would also be the first with a live audience, making his potential absence extra disappointing.