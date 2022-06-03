MJF Asks to Be Fired on 'AEW Dynamite,' and Fans Aren't Sure What's Real and What's Fake
MJF had the professional wrestling world buzzing with his promo on AEW Dynamite this week. The All Elite Wrestling star went to the ring during the show to address everything that has been going on behind the scenes and demanded that AEW president Tony Khan fire him. During the promo, MJF said he's the second-biggest minute-to-minute draw in the company.
"Hey boss, would you treat me better if I were an ex-WWE guy?" MJF said towards the end of the nearly eight-minute promo. "See maybe you don't get it, man. Here's the problem with you boss: you got a position of power in a wrestling company when the only position that you should be assuming is behind the guardrail with all of them. I don't want to wait until 2024, but you don't want to listen to me. So allow me to make it a little easier for you: Tony I want you to fire me. ...Tony, look at me Tony, look at me, I want you to fire me you f—ing mark! Fire me! Fire me!" The promo was so strong that it had fans wondering if it was real or fake.
The Clip
Dude #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/dgA4A52MXM— AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) June 2, 2022
This is either the BEST work ever or a F— up shoot there's no in between.
Just Wild
Absolutely wild! The full promo by MJF isn’t just the best promo of the year, it’s BY FAR one of the greatest in wrestling history that I’ve watched. Loved it all. #AEW https://t.co/kVb2Jy1XGb— Matt Matera (@matty4_matera) June 2, 2022
I don't know man. I'm in the minority but I wasn't a fan of this promo. Delivery wise, it was one of the best I've ever seen. But in terms of content, this reeks of WCW 2000 and not in a good way. And what's the payoff? A heel boss, Tony Khan??? Copying the 2011 CM Punk walkout?
Just the Facts
MJF spoke an overwhelming amount of facts, incredibly gripping segment.
Speechless. #AEWDynamite— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 2, 2022
Nothing but the facts. [MJF] is better than any ex/current wwe superstar in the biz. His self and Eddie Kingston are the most authentic versions of themself and acquire the most attraction because of it.
Another Clip
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED. 😳 #MJF #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iNAS7KiIfz— Brock Burgan™️ (@itsburgan) June 2, 2022
Actually, his body language there was copied from Flair. This was great. This might be what launches them to another level. This is the kind of thing that draws in lapsed fans. Water cooler talk.
History Making
MJF just delivered the single best promo in AEW's history.
No lies, just fire. Whatever he's asking for, you pay him. Because no one else has touched that level in the three years of AEW.
Not Punk. Not anyone.
He's now the most interesting guy on the roster #AEWDynamite— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 2, 2022
MJF has turned into a WWE mark. What was MJF's main argument? That Khan signing all these ex-WWE wrestlers was a negative. That's the number one talking point from WWE stans on social media. MJF feels those signings have cheated him of what he deserves.
Marcus Bagwell Weighs In
It was 100% intentional that the match after the MJF promo is two exWWE guys. Tony booked this perfectly. #AEWDynamite— Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) June 2, 2022
I don't know man. His delivery is brilliant but content wise, it kind of reeks of WCW 2000. And not in a good way. I'm concerned about the payoff.
WWE Bound?
*MJF leaves AEW*
*MJF shows up in WWE*
*MJF a year later*#WWE #AEW #MJF pic.twitter.com/jlPWi3kOej— CREEPS (@MrCreepyBoss) May 31, 2022
He'll be a manager first, then a wrestler, then in a random team with Miz as his NEW stunt double, then it'll break up with no explanation after Miz turns on him, then MJF will come back as Jason Fredrick Matthews & his catchphrase will be 'You're not as good me.'