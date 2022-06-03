MJF Asks to Be Fired on 'AEW Dynamite,' and Fans Aren't Sure What's Real and What's Fake

MJF had the professional wrestling world buzzing with his promo on AEW Dynamite this week. The All Elite Wrestling star went to the ring during the show to address everything that has been going on behind the scenes and demanded that AEW president Tony Khan fire him. During the promo, MJF said he's the second-biggest minute-to-minute draw in the company.

"Hey boss, would you treat me better if I were an ex-WWE guy?" MJF said towards the end of the nearly eight-minute promo. "See maybe you don't get it, man. Here's the problem with you boss: you got a position of power in a wrestling company when the only position that you should be assuming is behind the guardrail with all of them. I don't want to wait until 2024, but you don't want to listen to me. So allow me to make it a little easier for you: Tony I want you to fire me. ...Tony, look at me Tony, look at me, I want you to fire me you f—ing mark! Fire me! Fire me!" The promo was so strong that it had fans wondering if it was real or fake.