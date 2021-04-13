Browns Star Nick Chubb Launching Cereal Line to Benefit Charity

✖

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is about to make an impact on the most important meal of the day. The NFL star is launching his own line of cereal in the near future. He will use this new pursuit to benefit a charity close to his heart.

According to TMZ Sports, Chubb partnered with Pittsburgh's PLB Sports & Entertainment. This is the same company that created Doug Flutie's famous Flutie Flakes and Tyler Herro's HerrO's Fruit Hoops. A portion of the proceeds will go to an organization called First Candle. This charity has the mission of eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Chubb reportedly had a nephew pass away from SIDS.

"I'm excited to release Chubb Crunch with PLB Sports and Entertainment," Chubb said in a press release. "It's always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially one that benefits a cause that is close to my family."

There is no official release date for the cereal just yet. The expected timeline is August. Fans of Chubb will be able to purchase the breakfast treat online or at Cleveland Heinen's grocery stores.

While the fans wait to purchase Chubb Crunch, they can browse the other available brands highlighting prominent athletes. PLB has created special items for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Even former Denver Broncos star Ed McCaffrey has his own lines of mustard and horseradish.

A former second-round pick out of the University of Georgia, Chubb has been one of the bright spots on the Browns since entering the NFL. He rushed for 996 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie and added another two touchdowns as a receiver. He has since blossomed into an even bigger star.

Chubb's second season was even more productive. He rushed for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns on 298 carries while headlining the offensive attack. He added another 278 yards as a receiving option.

In 2020, the Browns had Kareem Hunt on the roster for the entire season, which partially limited Chubb's opportunities. However, he still remained an effective weapon. Chubb rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the second season in a row and then posted a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns. The Browns reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. Chubb added another 145 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown during the two playoff games.