Browns Player Manhandles Alligator During Florida Hunt

The Cleveland Browns are currently in the midst of the offseason, providing the players with ample opportunities to take part in entertaining hobbies before preparing to return to the playoffs. Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller took advantage of the time and hunted a massive alligator. He then threw the beast over his shoulders and carried it away.

Teller headed to Florida and joined Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler, the owner of Clay Gully Outfitters. The two men hunted wild hogs and alligators on Sieler's land. The Dolphins star and his girlfriend, Hannah Cook, spoke to TMZ Sports and estimated that the alligator was 9.5 feet long and about 200 pounds. Despite the size, Teller simply threw the animal's body over his shoulder and walked away while wearing Crocs.

"Got the gator that got Chubb’s hand," one person joked on Instagram, referencing the classic film Happy Gilmore and the character played by Carl Weathers. Several others weighed in and said that this video of Teller carrying the dead alligator was actually showing how he and the offensive line carried the Browns' offense during a playoff season.

Standing at 6-feet-4-inches and weighing 315 pounds, Teller entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech star spent the first season of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He started the final seven games of the 2018 season before heading to Ohio.

The Browns acquired Teller and a 2021 seventh-round pick from the Bills and sent a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2020 sixth-round pick in return. He appeared in 15 games during the 2019 season, starting nine. Teller entered the 2020 season as the starter at right guard and remained so for 11 games. However, he missed five games for multiple reasons. He missed three games with a calf injury early in the season but returned to action. He then missed another two after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Once the players begin reporting to their respective teams, Teller will return to the Browns on the final year of his four-year, $2,714,123 deal. He will likely start at guard once again while trying to turn in a season at full health. For now, he will continue to entertain fans that stumble across the video of him lugging around a 200-pound alligator.