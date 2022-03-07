Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended for 2022 Season

Calvin Ridley will not play this upcoming NFL season. On Monday, the NFL announced it has suspended the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. The incident took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 when Ridley was not with the team and was on the non-football illness list.

The NFL said there is no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was comprised in any way after a league investigation. Additionally, there wasn’t any evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates or other players of his betting activity. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to Ridley announcing his suspension.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game,” Goodell wrote. “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.” Ridley can petition on or after Feb. 15, 2023.

The Falcons also released a statement on Ridley’s suspension. “We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9,” the team said. ” We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, multiple NFL teams reached out to the Falcons over the last few weeks to inquire about trading Ridley. The Falcons have declined offers as they knew about the off-the-field issues he was dealing with. Ridley, 27, was selected in the first round by the Falcons in 2018 from Alabama. He made the All-Rookie Team his first season with the Falcons and was selected to All-Pro Second Team in 2020 after catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.