'Happy Gilmore' Star Adam Sandler 'Smashes' Drive 25 Years After Beloved Golf Film

✖

Adam Sandler still has a powerful drive. The actor-director headed to the course on Tuesday while celebrating the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore. He showed that he can launch a ball a great distance using his unique swing that became the focal point of the 1996 film. Sandler hit the golf ball and called out Shooter McGavin, his fictional opponent played by Christopher McDonald.

"Ok, it's been 25 years since I've done this," Sandler said into his camera. He then backed away from the camera and headed toward the tee, lining up for his drive. "Let's see what happens. I'm scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you." Sandler then went up to the golf ball and launched it down the fairway. "And I'm not lying to you, that is smashed! Smashed!" Sandler finished by delivering his signature laugh.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

"That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her 'golden years,'" Ben Stiller wrote in joking response to Sandler's video. The actor played a major role in Happy Gilmore and served as the "caretaker" of Happy's grandmother (Frances Bay).

Originally released in 1996, Happy Gilmore features Sandler as a rejected hockey player that tries to find success at golf in order to save his grandmother's house. Putting is not his strong suit, but he can use his slapshot power to launch the golf ball down the course with ease. Sandler's character partners with Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers) to improve certain aspects of his game.

Happy Gilmore also features a large cast of stars, headlined by Sandler and McDonald. THe film also features Julie Bowen, Frances Bay and Allen Covert. Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker guest stars and beats up Happy. Additionally, Happy Gilmore incorporates longtime sports announcer Verne Lundquist as the man calling the PGA Tour matches.

Sandler is best known for his acting, directing, and musical comedy. However, he also has sneaky athletic skills. For example, Sandler has a wicked jump shot, which he showed during his Uncut Gems promotional tour in late 2019.

Sandler appeared on ESPN's The Jump in December 2019 and showed off his dribbling and shooting skills at the studio court. He headed toward the set but stopped and attempted a shot. The ball went through the hoop without hitting the rim. ESPN did not reveal the distance, but the video made it appear to be either a long two or a three-pointer. Either way, Sandler showed that he has spent considerable time on the basketball court throughout his life.