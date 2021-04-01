Brooks Koepka Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend

✖

Brooks Koepka is about to become a married man. On Thursday, the 30-year-old golf star announced he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Jena Sims. The announcement came from Sims' Instagram account, and she revealed on her Instagram story the engagement happened on March 3.

According to TMZ, the couple has been dating for around four years. The relationship became public when Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017. Sims is a model and actress who has put together a strong filmography list. According to her IMDB page, Sims, 32, has 38 credits, appearing in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, One Tree Hill, Dexter, Entourage and The Vampire Diaries. She grew up in Winder, Georgia and was named Miss Teen Georgia USA in 2007.

Koepka is one of the top golfers in the world but is currently recovering from right knee surgery. In a message to ESPN, Koepka said the knee is "progressing nicely and happy how it's going." His career has been slowed by injures over the years as he's dealt with a wrist (2018) and left knee (2020), dislocated his right knee cap and had ligament damage during a fall.

In the past five years, Koepka has missed three majors over the past five years including the Masters in 2018. He also had to miss the U.S. Open that same year due to a leg injury. Koepka had surgery on his knee on March 16. If he wants to play in this year's Masters, he will have to get ready quickly as it begins on April 8.

During an interview with GQ earlier this year, Koepka talked his competitive nature. “I just don't want to be that close with everybody I compete with,” Koepka said. “Like, I don't even have Rory's phone number. I didn't have Tiger's phone number for the longest time. Like, I just never saved it.… I'll text guys after they win, you know, but I'm still competitive. I still get mad—I mean, I'm happy for them, but I'm still like, Man, that should've been me. Or: That could've been me. You know, you still just lost.” In his career, Koepka has won four major championships. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.