PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka Ignores Girlfriend’s Live TV Kiss Attempts Twice

Two-time U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka denied his girlfriend Jena Sims of a good luck kiss ahead of winning his fourth Major.

The cringe-worthy video posted to Twitter shows the two making their way down to the clubhouse during Sunday’s round of the PGA Championship in Bethpage Black, Long Island — the Florida golfer had a seven-shot lead when Sims leaned in once for a good luck kiss. Her first attempt was just before Koepka was distracted by someone else going in for a good luck fist bump. Sims quickly pulled away before going back in, but was rejected again. The second time, she awkwardly kept her distance, crossed her arms and walked ahead of Koepka.

The 29-year-old pro golfer appeared to be focused on staying in the game considering there was a lot of money on the line. It paid off because he ended up walking away with the $1.98 million dollar prize and a glorious looking trophy.

On June 18, 2017, @BKoepka won his first Major, the @usopengolf at Erin Hills. Today he captured his 4th major to join Ben Hogan, @jacknicklaus & @TigerWoods as the only players in the modern era to win 4 or more men’s Major Championships in a span of 8 starts. pic.twitter.com/JW1tZiOr2e — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2019

Koepka is now ranked No. 3 in the world after his win.

Sims affection isn’t anything out of the ordinary though. When she spoke with Golf.com on Saturday, she said, “I’m so not discreet. I’ll just wave, and he’ll tip his hat. I’ll blow him a kiss. I’m not trying to be too low-key. If I see him and he sees me, I’m like, ‘Hi!’”

Sims is no stranger to attention though because she’s a model and actress who has over 136,000 followers on Instagram. She also founded the non-profit Pageant of Hope. However, fans first noticed Sims associated with the golfer at Koepka’s breakout win at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, but her name went viral when a photo showed the model mesmerized by Tiger Woods during the 2018 PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, gets mesmerized by Tiger Woodshttps://t.co/l3spQCfRtN pic.twitter.com/EQtqURrFpE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2018

“Now I think [fans] are aware of who I am,” Sims said.

The timing of their relationship may be coincidental but it’s not something either one of them ignores. Since the two have been together — over two years now — Koepka he’s added two additional majors and now has his fourth.

“He’s very aware of his success and the timing of our relationship,” Sims said as she laughed. “I can’t take the credit for that. All I can do is make him happy. I’m quirky and weird, I like to make him laugh. I encourage him to be himself.