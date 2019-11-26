Broncos FB Andy Janovich’s Wife Madison McConkey: What to Know

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich is out for the 2019 season as he suffered a gruesome elbow injury last week. And while he’s disappointed his 2019 season is over, the good news is he will have extra time to spend with his wife, Madison McConkey. But who is McConkey?

Janovich and McConkey got married in February 2018 in Nebraska which is where Janovich is from. When it was their one-year anniversary, McConkey shared photos of their wedding on Instagram.

“One year ago today was the BEST day of our lives. Happy one-year anniversary @andyjano32 So fun to look back at these pictures and relive the magical night! One year down, forever to go,” she wrote.

And based on what she has posted on Instagram, she loves to be with family, snowboarding, working out and being Janovich’s No. 1 fan. One of the last posts McConkey posted was her and Janovich at the Broncos game and the couple received a lot of love in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Way to go Broncos!! You’re so beautiful Maddie!

Another fan loved the facial hair on Janovich as she wrote, “I could see that facial hair coming out of his helmet today.”

And another fan showed support for both of them by writing, “love y’all.”

Janovich was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round back in 2016. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com liked the fullback coming out of Nebraska because of what he can do on special teams.

“Undersized H-back with the ability to give teams a carry here and there and do enough as a blocker to warrant consideration on the roster,” Zierlein wrote. “Janovich was an extremely productive special teamer this season and if he can prove himself to be an adequate pass­ catcher, he could find his way onto a roster and get some snaps. Fullbacks and H-backs have limited draft value, but Janovich has a good shot at making a roster once he gets into camp.”

In seven games, Janovich recorded five receptions for 42 yards on five targets.