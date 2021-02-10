Chiefs Place Britt Reid on Administrative Leave Amid Car Accident Investigation

✖

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed assistant coach Britt Reid on administrative leave following the car accident he was involved in last week. The three-car accident left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition. This news comes a couple of days after the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,'' the Chiefs said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. "Our focus remains on [the girl] and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.''

Reid, 35, is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. At the time of the accident, the younger Reid told officers he was driving the vehicle that collided with two other cars, including the one with the 5-year-old inside. The driver of that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being investigated for impairment.

Andy Reid said that Britt Reid underwent surgery but would not go into details. "My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life,'' Reid said Sunday after the Super Bowl. I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''

According to ESPN, a Kansas City Police department officer said Britt Reid's eyes were bloodshot, and the officers smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages. Reid, who coaches outside linebackers for the Chiefs, told the officers he had two to three drinks and took prescription Adderall. He did not travel with the team to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

"Yeah, it was a tragic situation all around," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game. "I mean praying for everyone that was involved, but we went into the game and I feel he was still Coach Reid, still the same guy. Obviously wanted to win the game, but we didn't, so now it's about continuing to move forward and try to do whatever we can to keep moving forward."