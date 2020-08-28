Brian Urlacher Criticizes NBA's Jacob Blake Protests in Instagram Post

✖

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher got social media talking after the post he shared on his Instagram story. In response to NBA players boycotting games this week due to the Jacob Blake shooting, Urlacher posted a graphic on his account, which involves Brett Favre and his performance during a Monday Night Football game. The graphic also takes a shot at the NBA players for protesting.

"Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity," the statement said via Pro Football Talk. "NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police." Following Urlacher's post, the Bears issued a statement to make sure they distance themselves from the Hall of Fame linebacker.

"The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization," the team said. Social media also noted that Urlacher liked a post that called for Kyle Rittenhouse to be released from police custody, Rittenhouse is accused of opening fire at killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the same place where Blake was shot seven times by police on Sunday.

"The comment [Urlacher] posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence," former Bears running back Matt Forte wrote on Twitter. "But full of pride and ignorance! I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts. And those who refuse to acknowledge racism and injustice but instead choose to place their energy into justifying it by quickly judging the victims life as if they themselves are more valuable because their sins are different or weren’t caught by man... but God sees all. End Racism and injustice."

The interesting thing is the NBA wasn't the only league to call off activities this week. On Thursday, the Bears were one of the nine teams to not practice due to the Blake shooting. In a statement, the Bears players said: "We decided to pause our football activities to voice to each other, our coaches and our staff where we stand on the real issues around race and police brutality in our country."