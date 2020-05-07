Brian Howe Is All Smiles in Photo With Golf Legend John Daly Just Months Before Death

✖

Brian Howe, the lead vocalist for Bad Company, died on Wednesday at the age of 66, and just months before his death, he got to hang out with one of the most recognizable golf figures in history. On Jan. 20, Howe posted a photo of him with John Daly. In the caption above the photo, Howe wrote that Daly is a "great golfer and person."

Daly is known for his driving distance off the tee and his appearance as he didn't dress like a traditional golfer while on tour. In his career, Daly won 18 professional tournaments, and his highest PGA ranking was 23 back in 2005. In 1991, Daly won his first major title — the PGA Championship. He won his second major in 1995 - The Open Championship and came in third place at the Masters in 1993. Daly was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 1991 and Comeback Player of the Year in 2004 after winning the Buick Invitational, his first win in 189 PGA Tour Events.

Nice day with John Daley. What a great golfer and person. pic.twitter.com/m2bNvd3JRw — brian howe (@brianhowe01) January 20, 2020

"I feel like through doing the right things in the last few years of my career, I haven't had back from the game what I feel like I deserve," Daly said to The Guardian in 2014. "I was young and dumb back in the 90s but I had a lot of fun. I didn't think it would end. I kick myself in the ass every day for not trying a little harder or working on my game a little harder. I wish I had this mentality in the 90s."

Howe reportedly passed away at his home in Florida after suffering cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was dealing with health issues in the past, suffering a heart attack in 2017. Howe started his music career in 1983 but became the lead vocalist for Bad Company in 1986. He was also a songwriter, handling most of the writing for the album Holy Water in 1990, which was the group's most successful album. Howe left the ground in 1994 and went o to have a solo career.

"My first plan is to have a distant future," Howe said to the Rock and Roll Report in 2010. "The rest should have fallen in place for that to be achieved. Seriously though, I am not a guy who writes songs all the time: I store ideas and when the time is right they pop out. I want to make my best record next time out. That’s my aim: to make a Brian Howe definitive CD where people say, 'Wow, he is actually pretty good!'"