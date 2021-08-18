Ex-UFC Star Rescues 3 Kids Involved in Fatal Car Crash

✖

A former UFC star saved three kids from a fatal car crash last week after their father allegedly drove the wrong way on the highway, which led to the death of the kid's mom in the collision, according to TMZ Sports. Brendan Schaub was driving to a restaurant with his girlfriend when he saw an 18-wheeler and a 2003 Lincoln were involved in an accident. Schaub said he noticed a child sitting on top of the Lincoln asking for help.

Schaub also said he saw a shoeless man run from the car, across the highway, where he was hit by another vehicle. Schaub had to bust out a window and remove the kids from the car. He added the 18-wheeler's gas tank was punctured, and gasoline was all over the road. TMZ Sports said four kids were in the vehicle when it crashed. The outlet also learned the shoeless man who ran across the highway was the father of the kids, who was later arrested for murder. The man was reportedly combative with the officers on the scene and had to be tased.

Brendan Schaub gets a lot of stick but he’s a good guy who did a great thing here 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/w1qU431aJv — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) August 17, 2021

The children involved in the accident only suffered minor injuries. The family of the deceased mother launched a GoFundMe page, and over $45,000 has been raised. "My niece Aimee García (26) was Killed In Wrong-Way Driving Collision With Big Rig On 101 Freeway In Encino. She leaves behind four beautiful children all under the age of 8," page organizer Angie Fuentes wrote.

"She was a loving, caring mother unfortunately she was a victim of domestic violence for many years and yesterday the aggressor fulfilled his objective and enter the freeway the wrong way intentionally killing my niece. Thank God the children are fine but very traumatized. We are asking for help for burial expenses anything you can help us with will be greatly appreciated. R.I.P My dear Aimee you will be missed terribly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Schaub (@brendanschaub)

Schaub, 38, recorded a 10-5 record in MMA. He was one of the top heavyweights in UFC, beating the likes of Lavar Johnson and Matt Mitrione. Since retiring from UFC, Schaub has become a comedian and a podcast host. His podcast, The Fighter and the Kid, was launched in 2015 and Bryan Callen is his co-host.