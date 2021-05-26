Baseball Player Busted for Public Intoxication

✖

A baseball player from the University of Arkansas, Braydon Webb, was arrested early Sunday morning on a public intoxication charge, according to police in Fayetteville, Arkansas (per News Channel 3 in Memphis). Witnesses said Webb cut in line and was refused service at Yancey's hot dog stand. That led to Webb reportedly getting upset and pushed a table while breaking a credit card reader at the hot dog stand.

Cody Yancey then hit Webb and attempted to restrain him, according to police. Webb was booked at Washington County jail and released on Sunday morning on a $200 bond. He is set to be in court on June 24. Dave Van Horn, Arkansas baseball coach, released a statement on the incident.

“We are aware of the incident involving Braydon Webb and are gathering information from the proper authorities,” Van Horn said. “We will make a determination regarding his status once we have reviewed all of the information.” Webb's arrest came before the Razorbacks began their quest for a College World Series title. The team has been ranked No. 1 in the country the last six weeks and will face Georgia in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Arkansas ended the season with a 42-10 record with a sweep against Florida.

"The first two games were extremely close, could have gone either way, nail-biters, whatever you want to call them. One mistake here, one pitch there, one play," Van Horn said as reported by 247 Sports. "We got some big hits, obviously. The first day was about getting two-out hits. Yesterday was about chipping away and two-strike home run ties it and then obviously what happened in the bottom of the ninth."

Webb has played in 39 games for the Razorbacks this season and has posted a .179 batting average with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 78 at-bats. Webb also posted six stolen bases, tied for the second-most on the team.

Webb came to Arkansas in 2020 after spending time at Grayson Community College. He started in all 13 games and recorded a .340 batting average while hitting one home run and six RBIs in 50 at-bats. He hit leadoff in the first five games and eight total before moving to the middle of the order. Webb was part of an offense that finished with a .310 batting average with 175 hits and 118 runs scored.