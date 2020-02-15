Brad Keselowski Reveals ‘Victory Lane Kisses’ Are His Favorite in Photos Ahead of Daytona 500

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, which means that the drivers with families or significant others spent Valentine’s Day working. This didn’t mean that their loved ones couldn’t be present, however, as various social media posts showed the drivers enjoying some sweet moments. Brad Keselowski, in particular, spent the holiday with his wife and two daughters.

The 12-year-veteran in Keselowski posted a series of photos on social media Friday. One showed him kissing his wife’s forehead while another showed his “three lovely ladies” on a bed. Keselowski also posted two other photos that showed him spending quality time with his daughters.

“I’m so fortunate to get to spend my Valentine’s Day with these 3 lovely ladies,” Keselowski wrote in the caption of his Instagram photos. “⁣Victory lane kisses are my favorite.”

Entering Sunday’s Daytona 500, Keselowski will be looking to secure a victory and the celebration kisses that come with it. CBS Sports has him listed with 13-1 odds, which is tied for second among the competition. He is tied with Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch while Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have the best odds (10-1).

One reason why he is viewed as a potential option to win on Sunday is that Keselowski will have a solid starting position. Out of the 40 drivers, he will be in position No. 9. This positioning was determined on Thursday night with the Duel qualifying races. Keselowski finished fourth in the first of two duel events.

With his solid starting position, Keselowski will be primed for a solid race. He is a one-time Cup Series champion (2012) and has 30 career wins in NASCAR‘s premier series, so he has plenty of experience behind the wheel in these big moments. Although Keselowski did finish 2019’s Daytona 500 in 12th place.

Keselowski has not traditionally been atop the leaderboard at the end of the “Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway. He has two top-five finishes (2013, 2014), but he also has four finishes worse than 30th.

The outcome of Sunday’s race is unknown, but Keselowski is hoping for the best finish of his career. If he does secure the victory to start the season, the veteran will celebrate with victory lane kisses from his loved ones.

Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images