Boxing Star Jarrell Miller Arrested in Florida

Heavyweight boxing star Jarrell Miller was arrested Tuesday in Hollywood, Florida, and charged with carjacking without a firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery, according to ESPN. He was held on $30,000 bond and remained incarcerated in Fort Lauderdale as of Wednesday evening. Miller had a court hearing earlier that day.

Miller, 35, is accused of attacking a car dealership employee before fleeing in a Dodge Ram that was recently repossessed, according to WSVN in Florida. Miller allegedly placed the employee in a chokehold and slammed him to the ground before grabbing the keys and getting in the vehicle. According to Boxing Scene, Miller was with an unidentified woman, who told the employee before the attack she left her cell phone in the truck. Police arrested Miller nearby as the truck had a tracker installed in it.

Miller has a 26-1-1 record in his boxing career. His first loss came on Dec. 23 when he fell to Daniel Dubois at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Miller was on his way to winning a heavyweight championship when he was set to face then-champion Anthony Joshua in June 2019. But he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs ahead of the bout. Miller was later suspended for a second time for PED use in 2021.

Before the match against Dubois, Miller talked about how he was going to earn a big win. "I mean, he's decent, good right hand," Miller said, per Boxing Scene. "You know, most of these fighters are very physically fit. And they're very, you know, good jab, good right hand. Pretty basic, but he's missing that swag. And the most important [thing] on top of the swag and the fluidity and movement is lack of heart. You know, that's not something I'm just throwing out there to throw out. It's a proven fact. He's done it in fights, where he looks like he's a quitter. When fights get tough, as a fighter you've gotta constantly keep pushing. That's the whole point."

Miller also talked about his next move once the fight against Dubois ends. "I think after this fight I'll be 80, 90 percent where I wanna go," Miller said. "I think it takes a little time, just constantly staying busy, getting the right fights, and Dubois is a great stepping stone to get there. You know, so I said after him, we right back into the gym. You know, I have no doubt I'm gonna stop him. And that's the whole point, you know, having confidence and courage to go in there and get the job done."