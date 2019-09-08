Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Feels About Ex Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian is ready to move on after her her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, she recently revealed. Kardashian appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, where she discussed the scandal that rocked her world earlier this year. For the 35-year-old, there is no good in rehashing the story.

“I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, it’s only going to affect me,” Kardashian told the host. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

Kardashian went on to say that she has not necessarily forgiven anyone involved in the whole ordeal. The reality star said that she was prepared to accept apologies, but so far they have not measured up.

“I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven,” she said.

Kardashian could have been referring to her ex, Thompson, or her younger sister’s best friend, Woods. Back in February, Thompson was spotted kissing Woods at a party at his house in L.A. The story finally ended her relationship with Thompson, who had been caught cheating multiple times, including the week that she gave birth to their daughter, True, less than a year before.

Kardashian admitted that, to some extent, she has had to laugh at herself as she worked through this story. She could not avoid the rumors or speculation online, and at a certain point she accepted that she could not control the story either. Eventually, she said she saw the humor in it.

“I don’t think these things are funny all the time,” she said, before adding: “You have to laugh and still move on with life and know that everything is going to be OK no matter what does happen to you. Things have to happen to me for me to become a better person as well, and if we can’t laugh at it, what in the hell am I going to do? Sit in a ball and cry?”

“I gotta find the humor in something,” she added.

The story has been a big one, with fans taking different sides as time went on. As bad as they felt for Kardashian, some felt she mistreated Woods, who shared her side of the story on Red Table Talk. Woods claimed that Thompson had pursued her but that she had not reciprocated.

The story played out on social media and in entertainment news coverage this year, but now fans are seeing it in real time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17. The show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!